Manuel George Oliveira

By Staff Report
Manuel “Manny” George Oliveira, 79, of The Villages, FL, formerly of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on September 15, 2023, in Florida. He is survived by his wife, Constance (Auclair) Oliveira. The couple was married for 54 years.

Born in Blackstone, MA, on July 20, 1944, son of the late Antonio Oliveira & Martha (Nytka) (Oliveira) Donnini and stepson of the late Evo “Curly” Donnini.

Manny attended Blackstone High School and served in the United States Navy from 1962-1966. He was stationed in Pensacola, FL and Charleston, SC.

Following his service to his country, he worked for several of his family businesses including Automatic Music, Curly’s Paint & Supply Co., and Ciro’s Restaurant all of Woonsocket, RI. He also worked in the trucking industry for many years and was owner of Tri-Angle Transport Trucking until his retirement in 2010.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at courses around Rhode Island and in The Villages. He was known to give his opponents 10 strokes. He also enjoyed landscaping and gardening at his family home in North Smithfield and watching golf and the New England Patriots.

In addition to his wife, Manny is survived by his two daughters: Wendy O. Rogers and her husband John of North Attleboro, MA and Candace A. McAloon and her husband Justin of Jamestown, RI. He was the grandfather of Alexander and Kathryn Rogers. He also leaves behind his siblings Melinda Gervais, Therese Denault, and Antonio Oliveira Jr.

