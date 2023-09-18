Roseate spoonbill preparing for visitors behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages

This beautiful and very popular roseate spoonbill was getting ready for the visitors with cameras behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
