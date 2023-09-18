75.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 18, 2023
type here...

Roseate spoonbill preparing for visitors behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

This beautiful and very popular roseate spoonbill was getting ready for the visitors with cameras behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Roseate spoonbill preparing for visitors behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages
Roseate spoonbill preparing for visitors behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why should Villagers north of State Road 44 pay for fire station down south?

A Village of Sanibel resident is wondering why Villagers north of State Road 44 should help pay for a fire station down south. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun’s story on AED program prompts question from reader

A Villages Daily Sun story on the AED program prompted a question from a reader. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Trump was completely delusional in TV interview

A Village of McClure resident contends former President Trump was delusional in an interview aired Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Public safety should be our number one priority!

A Village of Richmond resident believes that public safety should be our number one priority!

False advertising by The Villages about being a water conscious community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident suggests The Villages is falsely advertising itself as a water conscious community.

Photos