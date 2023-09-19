85.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Driver suffers medical episode in roundabout in The Villages

By David Towns

A driver suffered a medical episode in a roundabout Tuesday morning in The Villages.

The driver of a gold Chevy SUV was approaching the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Winifred Way near the entrance to the Village of Winifred at about 10:15 a.m. when the medical incident occurred, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene of the accident Tuesday morning on Buena Vista Boulevard.

The SUV hit the curb and popped a tire. No other vehicles were involved. The driver was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance crew from The Villages Public Safety Department

A landscaper witnessed the accident and provided details to law enforcement.

No citations were issued.

