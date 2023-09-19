Driver suffers medical episode in roundabout in The Villages

A driver suffered a medical episode in a roundabout Tuesday morning in The Villages.

The driver of a gold Chevy SUV was approaching the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Winifred Way near the entrance to the Village of Winifred at about 10:15 a.m. when the medical incident occurred, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The SUV hit the curb and popped a tire. No other vehicles were involved. The driver was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance crew from The Villages Public Safety Department

A landscaper witnessed the accident and provided details to law enforcement.

No citations were issued.