Pamela C. Anderson, daughter of Emmet A. Craig and Jacquelin L. Craig, entered into eternal rest at the age of 77 on September 13, 2023, after a brief and sudden illness. She was a recent resident of The Villages, Florida, and a lifelong resident of Trumbull County, Ohio. She had many friends.

Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, and she leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Windsor. She is also survived by her family: Windsor Anderson II, Robert and Anne Marie (Neely) Anderson, Wendy (Anderson) and Todd Dittman, and seven grandchildren, Charles, Elaina, Bridget, Gordon, Madelynn, Anna, and Thalia; brother Clark E. (Carolyn) Craig, a nephew, Michael, and two nieces, Jennifer and Kristin.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and the University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio. Pamela worked at General Motors Delphi as the Manager of Skilled Trades Training, and she helped many grow and even flourish in their careers. She was both happy in and rewarded by her work.

Pamela was a member of First United Methodist Church, and she led an active and happy life. She enjoyed many activities and was often the life of the party, spreading warmth and joy.

Pam was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, neighbor, sorority sister, skier, pool walker, and an enthusiastic traveler. She and Windsor traversed the length and breadth of North America in their RV together, making many outstanding friends and happy memories along the way. Together, Pam and Windsor made the most of their lives and time. Later in life, Pam affectionately became known as “GG.” She relished her role as a devoted grandmother and selflessly poured her energy and time into the lives of her seven grandchildren who dearly loved her.

The loss of Pam to all of us-everyone in her life who cared about her, and she about them-is enormous.

Services will be held at a later date.