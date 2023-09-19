85.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested on Florida Turnpike in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Luis Morales
Luis Morales

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested on the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.

Luis Antonio Morales, 41, of Mascotte, was driving a silver Nissan Titan pickup northbound at Mile Marker 306.5 at about 6:30 a.m. Monday when he was pulled over for a non-functioning tailight, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report noted that Morales does not speak English and does not have a driver’s license.

There is also a driving under the influence case pending against Morales in Lake County. In that 2020 crash, Morales was driving without a license and without insurance, according to an arrest report from the Mascotte Police Department. He had provided breath samples that registered .221 and .236 blood alcohol content.

As a result of his arrest on the turnpike, Morales was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

