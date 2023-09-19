Yvonne Marie Herb, 75, of The Villages, FL, passed away with family by her side following a short illness on September 17, 2023.

She was born in Fisherville, Pa., in 1947 to the late Elwood and Sara (Chubb) Tobias, and many stories of growing up with the “Fisherville Gang” have been shared through the years. Yvonne graduated from Halifax High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Shippensburg University. She returned to Halifax to teach English for 30 years at Halifax Middle School.

Yvonne is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Sherwood Herb, and her daughter, Katharine (Chad) Shumaker. Her brothers Elwood Tobias, Jr (Brenda) and Dennis Tobias (Debra).