85.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
type here...

Yvonne Marie Herb

By Staff Report

Yvonne Marie Herb, 75, of The Villages, FL, passed away with family by her side following a short illness on September 17, 2023.

She was born in Fisherville, Pa., in 1947 to the late Elwood and Sara (Chubb) Tobias, and many stories of growing up with the “Fisherville Gang” have been shared through the years. Yvonne graduated from Halifax High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Shippensburg University. She returned to Halifax to teach English for 30 years at Halifax Middle School.

Yvonne is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Sherwood Herb, and her daughter, Katharine (Chad) Shumaker. Her brothers Elwood Tobias, Jr (Brenda) and Dennis Tobias (Debra).

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fire district charade

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls out Sumter County officials on the “fire district charade.”

Why should Villagers north of State Road 44 pay for fire station down south?

A Village of Sanibel resident is wondering why Villagers north of State Road 44 should help pay for a fire station down south. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun’s story on AED program prompts question from reader

A Villages Daily Sun story on the AED program prompted a question from a reader. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Trump was completely delusional in TV interview

A Village of McClure resident contends former President Trump was delusional in an interview aired Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Public safety should be our number one priority!

A Village of Richmond resident believes that public safety should be our number one priority!

Photos