Couple arrested with fentanyl after leaving Wawa

By Staff Report
Katee Danielle Callaway
John Anthony Berardi
A couple was arrested with fentanyl after leaving Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.

John Anthony Berardi, 44, of Wildwood, was driving a gray passenger car in the wee hours on Wednesday when he left Wawa and an officer noticed the car had an inoperable taglight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop at County Road 466 and Earl Roy Way, Berardi appeared to be nervous and would not make eye contact with the police officer.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A pack of 305 cigarettes was found in the vehicle’s center console. The cigarette pack contained small clear bags with a white powdery substance. The substance tested positive for fentanyl. Three small red straws were also found in the cigarette container.

A small backpack was found on passenger side of the vehicle where 33-year-old Katee Danielle Callaway, also of Wildwood, had been seated. A Sunkist Sours container holding 13 red straws as found in the backpack. In addition, a purple Mentos container was found in the passenger area. It also contained a powdery substance which tested positive for fentanyl.

Berardi and Callaway were each arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. They were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and bond was set at $3,000 for each of them.

