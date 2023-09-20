Faulty taillight trips up driver with suspended license on U.S. 301

A faulty taillight led to the arrest of a driver with a suspended license traveling on U.S. 301 in Oxford.

Cornelius Graham Jr., 39, of Oxford , was driving a gray 2013 Hyundai sedan at 1:36 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301 near County Road 214 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that one of the vehicle’s rear taillights was not working.

During a traffic stop, the deputy learned that Graham’s license has been suspended and Graham had been notified of the suspension in May. The deputy also found that Graham had previously been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2009 in Lake County.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and issued a written warning for faulty equipment. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.