89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
type here...

Faulty taillight trips up driver with suspended license on U.S. 301

By Staff Report
Cornelius Graham Jr.
Cornelius Graham Jr.

A faulty taillight led to the arrest of a driver with a suspended license traveling on U.S. 301 in Oxford.

Cornelius Graham Jr., 39, of Oxford , was driving a gray 2013 Hyundai sedan at 1:36 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301 near County Road 214 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that one of the vehicle’s rear taillights was not working.

During a traffic stop, the deputy learned that Graham’s license has been suspended and Graham had been notified of the suspension in May. The deputy also found that Graham had previously been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2009 in Lake County.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and issued a written warning for faulty equipment. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who asked the Developer to submit names for the fire district board?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders who asked the Developer to submit names for a yet-to-be-created fire district board?

Fire district charade

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls out Sumter County officials on the “fire district charade.”

Why should Villagers north of State Road 44 pay for fire station down south?

A Village of Sanibel resident is wondering why Villagers north of State Road 44 should help pay for a fire station down south. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun’s story on AED program prompts question from reader

A Villages Daily Sun story on the AED program prompted a question from a reader. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Trump was completely delusional in TV interview

A Village of McClure resident contends former President Trump was delusional in an interview aired Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Photos