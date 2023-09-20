Mary Ann Quinn

October 23, 1943 – September 16, 2023

Mary Ann Quinn was surrounded by loved ones as she passed away on September 16th, 2023, at the age of 79. Born Mary Ann Dorrill on October 23, 1943, she grew up in Montclair, NJ, and attended Montclair High School. She graduated from Margery Webster Junior College and attended Florida Southern University. She was a camp counselor on Cape Cod when she met her future husband, Bruce. They married in 1964 and had two children.

Mary Ann loved children and devoted many years of her life to helping them learn and grow. She taught Sunday school at Union Congregational Church and was a beloved preschool teacher at CC’s Tadpole Inn, both in Montclair.

Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid tennis player, loved to travel, and especially loved the Jersey Shore. She was a friend to many and a great listener. She loved to talk and laugh and touched countless people with her love. She will forever be loved and missed by her husband Bruce Quinn, son Jeffrey Quinn, daughter Leslie Quinn, son-in-law Steve Johnson, grandchildren Ella and Beckett Johnson, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Peggy Dorrill.