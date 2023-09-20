89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
type here...

Venezuelan lands back behind bars after caught driving without license

By Staff Report
Eduardo Elyzer Bozo Leal
Eduardo Elyzer Bozo Leal

A Venezuelan landed back behind bars after he was once again caught driving without a license.

Eduardo Elyzer Bozo Leal, 32, of Kissimmee, was at the wheel of a Toyota sedan with a temporary tag that wasn’t clearly visible at 9:36 a.m. Monday on County Road 470 at Lake Panasoffkee when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The native of Venezuela admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

The deputy found that Bozo Leal was wanted on a Osceola County warrant for failure to appear in court to answer to a previous charge of driving without a license.

Bozo Leal was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a written warning for having a temporary tag that was obscured.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was put on his custody by Osceola County.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who asked the Developer to submit names for the fire district board?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders who asked the Developer to submit names for a yet-to-be-created fire district board?

Fire district charade

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls out Sumter County officials on the “fire district charade.”

Why should Villagers north of State Road 44 pay for fire station down south?

A Village of Sanibel resident is wondering why Villagers north of State Road 44 should help pay for a fire station down south. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun’s story on AED program prompts question from reader

A Villages Daily Sun story on the AED program prompted a question from a reader. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Trump was completely delusional in TV interview

A Village of McClure resident contends former President Trump was delusional in an interview aired Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Photos