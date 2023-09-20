Venezuelan lands back behind bars after caught driving without license

A Venezuelan landed back behind bars after he was once again caught driving without a license.

Eduardo Elyzer Bozo Leal, 32, of Kissimmee, was at the wheel of a Toyota sedan with a temporary tag that wasn’t clearly visible at 9:36 a.m. Monday on County Road 470 at Lake Panasoffkee when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The native of Venezuela admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

The deputy found that Bozo Leal was wanted on a Osceola County warrant for failure to appear in court to answer to a previous charge of driving without a license.

Bozo Leal was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a written warning for having a temporary tag that was obscured.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was put on his custody by Osceola County.