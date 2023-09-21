Carlisle D. Curry of The Villages, Florida passed away Sunday, September 17th, 2023. He was eighty-eight years young.

Carlisle, better known as C. Douglas Curry was born March 12th, 1935 to James S. and Cora H. Curry, in Toledo, Ohio.

He attended Glann Elementary and graduated from Sylvania Burnham High school in 1953.

He was awarded a football scholarship to Hillsdale College, but chose to enlist in the United States Marine Corp. He went to Engineer school at Camp LeJeune South Carolina. There he became a heavy equipment operator and engineer, he was deployed to Haiti, Cuba, Egypt, Greece and Italy. He received the USMC good conduct medal and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

Utilizing his GI bill, he enrolled in the Toledo Academy of Beauty Culture where he became a licensed Barber. It was that decision that changed his life forever. On the evening of May 13th 1960, he was working an evening shift, his fellow Barber thought he would be a good match for a beautiful Beautician working at the adjacent Beauty Shop. That’s where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Thompson.

They were engaged on October 31,1960 and married June 30th,1961. He soon became a father to son, Kevin and daughter Kellie.

In 1967, Doug began his own company Douglas Curry Excavating. In 1988 he continued growing his business by opening his own Ready-mix-Concrete plant. Both businesses remained operational until his retirement in 2011.

Doug was not only a respected businessman, but was also very involved in the Masonic Order. He entered the Pyramid Blue Lodge in 1968, then was initiated into the Zenobia Shrine in 1972. He was a member of Zenobia Shrine’s Director Staff, Scottish Right, the Royal Order of Jesters and became the Potentate of Zenobia Shrine in 1999. During his tenure as Potentate, he created the Zenobia Shrine Endowment Fund, which has grown to over half a million dollars helping hundreds of children. In 2000 he was asked to become a board member of the Erie Shrine Hospital, where he served on the Board of Directors for 10 years, earning the distinction of Director Emeritus.

Although he dedicated much of his time to his businesses & philanthropy, he cherished his family the most. His generosity & heart were as big as his pickle fingers! His deep belly laughs and cherished stories will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter Samantha Jean Jensen.Survived by his “bride” of 62 years, Dorothy Curry (Thompson) son, Kevin Curry, daughter, Kellie Dessum, Son-in-law Dan Dessum. Grand children Dr. Melissa Curry D.V.M,Amanda Curry,Danielle Jensen, Douglas Jensen(Matthew Alvarez). Great granddaughters Samantha Jensen and Jett DeNofa.

Entombment Service will be Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, 134 North Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida. Visitation starts at 10:00AM and the service will start at 11:00AM.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that any contributions go to Zenobia Shrine Temple in Endowment Fund or Florida Giant Dog Rescue.