87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 21, 2023
type here...

Marion health provider expands into The Villages with new location

By Jeremiah Delgado

A group of health care providers serving Marion County has expanded into The Villages.

Heart of Florida Health Centers was set to officially open its first location this week at 3365 Wedgewood Lane at Southern Trace Plaza.

Heart of Florida Health Center at 3365 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages
Heart of Florida Health Center at 3365 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages

The company began accepting new patients on Monday, Sept. 18, at its new state-of-the-art facility, which is equipped to provide comprehensive primary care services to individuals and families.

“We are thrilled to be a part of The Villages and Sumter County community. This expansion allows us to extend our services to even more individuals and families, and we are committed to being an excellent community partner,” said Matt Clay, CEO of Heart of Florida Health Centers.

According to the organization, the new location will also feature an onsite pharmacy in the near future.

The organization currently operates 10 other locations, including seven in the city of Ocala, one in Belleview and one in Dunnellon.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Has Gov. DeSantis turned his back on Christian community?

A local Christian-based counseling program is in serious trouble and there are questions as to whether Gov. DeSantis has turned his back on the Christian community.

Looking for members of the 2nd Infantry Division

The Florida Branch of the 2nd Infantry Division Association will have its annual reunion next month. Its former members are being asked to attend the event.

Who asked the Developer to submit names for the fire district board?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders who asked the Developer to submit names for a yet-to-be-created fire district board?

Fire district charade

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls out Sumter County officials on the “fire district charade.”

Why should Villagers north of State Road 44 pay for fire station down south?

A Village of Sanibel resident is wondering why Villagers north of State Road 44 should help pay for a fire station down south. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos