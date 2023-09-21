Marion health provider expands into The Villages with new location

A group of health care providers serving Marion County has expanded into The Villages.

Heart of Florida Health Centers was set to officially open its first location this week at 3365 Wedgewood Lane at Southern Trace Plaza.

The company began accepting new patients on Monday, Sept. 18, at its new state-of-the-art facility, which is equipped to provide comprehensive primary care services to individuals and families.

“We are thrilled to be a part of The Villages and Sumter County community. This expansion allows us to extend our services to even more individuals and families, and we are committed to being an excellent community partner,” said Matt Clay, CEO of Heart of Florida Health Centers.

According to the organization, the new location will also feature an onsite pharmacy in the near future.

The organization currently operates 10 other locations, including seven in the city of Ocala, one in Belleview and one in Dunnellon.