Sumter Commission accepting online applications for new fire board

The Sumter County Commission is now accepting online applications for a new fire board in The Villages.

The commission will consider applicants that apply through the current boards and committees application process. Residents that reside within the current Village Center Community Development District fire service area, are Sumter County residents, and interested in serving on The Villages Public Safety Department District can apply online at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/apply. Applications will be accepted only through Oct. 31.

The online application process was opened up after commissioners rejected a list of recommended board members submitted by the Developer through District Manager Kenny Blocker.

The creation of this new fire district will require the initial appointment of individuals by name, with two serving an initial one-year term and three serving three-year terms, so the positions will face the elections in November 2024 and November 2026, respectively.

The commission at the Sept. 12 budget hearing, voted to proceed with the development of current Village Center Community Development District service area to be governed by a dependent fire district, The Villages Public Safety Department District.