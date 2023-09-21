Thomas A. Glennon, a former resident of Milwaukee, WI. and The Villages, FL., died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the age of 91 at Azura Assisted Living, Brookfield, WI. Thomas was born May 29, 1932 in Framingham, MA to Thomas Alfred and Lillian (nee Rioppelle) Glennon. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Bette Tanger Glennon, step son, Terry Tanger, sister, Constance (nee Glennon) Andrade, and brother in-law, Derek Andrade.

He is survived by his loving children, Michelle Y. Glennon of Atlanta, GA and Thomas K. (Rachel) Glennon of Brookfield, WI and step daughter-in-law, Jill Tanger of Milwaukee, WI.

Tom was a light-hearted, family man with a deep love for his children. He had a number of life-long creative pursuits including Dixieland Jazz, electronics, ham radio, natural healing, reading, golfing and an avid dog lover. He enjoyed all that life has to offer. He was a retiree of Eaton Corporation where he was an Electrical Engineer. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.

We would like to thank Azura Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 7 at 11:30 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI 53005. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park with full Military Honors followed by a Celebration of Life.