85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 22, 2023
type here...

Villager sentenced to 10 days in jail after crashing into popular restaurant

By Staff Report
Julie Neff
Julie Neff

A Villager is serving 10 days in jail after crashing into a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

Julie Dianne Neff, 66, of the Village of Tall Trees, was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading no contest Thursday in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.

Neff was driving a red Ford sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. May 2 when she drove up onto the sidewalk and into the side of The Chop House on Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was still in the driver’s seat when the trooper arrived to conduct the investigation.

This vehicle ran into The Chop House restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing
Julie Neff’s vehicle ran into The Chop House restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

It appeared she had been drinking. Neff claimed she had been driving home when she “made a wrong turn.” She said she had consumed “four beers.” She nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .160 and .154 blood alcohol content. She was also ticketed for careless driving.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Frivolous lawsuits in The Villages

A Leesburg resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on apparently frivolous lawsuits in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Spending millions to widen Morse Boulevard will not make it safer

A Village of Hacienda North resident argues that spending millions of dollars to widen Morse Boulevard will not make it safer.

Trump tried to overturn our democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends that former President Trump tried to overturn our democracy.

My Trump Derangement Syndrome has gotten far worse

A Village of Virginia Trace resident reports that his Trump Derangement Syndrome has gotten far worse. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Has Gov. DeSantis turned his back on Christian community?

A local Christian-based counseling program is in serious trouble and there are questions as to whether Gov. DeSantis has turned his back on the Christian community.

Photos