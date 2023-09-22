Villager sentenced to 10 days in jail after crashing into popular restaurant

A Villager is serving 10 days in jail after crashing into a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

Julie Dianne Neff, 66, of the Village of Tall Trees, was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading no contest Thursday in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.

Neff was driving a red Ford sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. May 2 when she drove up onto the sidewalk and into the side of The Chop House on Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was still in the driver’s seat when the trooper arrived to conduct the investigation.

It appeared she had been drinking. Neff claimed she had been driving home when she “made a wrong turn.” She said she had consumed “four beers.” She nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .160 and .154 blood alcohol content. She was also ticketed for careless driving.