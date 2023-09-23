76.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By Staff Report
Cathleen S. Tolson, 81, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on September 7, 2023. She was born on October 7, 1941. Cathleen will be remembered as a loving mother and wife.

Cathleen is survived by her daughters, Debra Dodson and Dawn Everett, as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, stepchildren, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Grady Skelton, her mother, Carolyn Skelton, her son, Shawn G. Dodson, her sister, Marylin Turner, and her husband, John F. Tolson.

In her educational journey, Cathleen attended Miami High School and later obtained her GED.

Throughout her career, Cathleen had a successful stint selling insurance for Ed Polk in Wildwood, Florida. She also worked as a school bus driver for Wildwood Elementary and High School. Additionally, she raised exotic animals and engaged in their trade.

Cathleen worshipped at the United Church. In her free time, Cathleen enjoyed working on her beautiful farm, surrounded by her beloved dogs, cat, goats, cow, horse, donkeys, deer, ostrich, birds, and camel.

She had a passion for crafts, sewing, woodwork, and painting.

Cathleen also took pride in tending to her plants and feeding the hungry in her community.

Services for Cathleen S. Tolson will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the local animal shelter or food pantry.

Please join the family in celebrating Cathleen’s life and honoring her memory.

