76.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 23, 2023
type here...

Joseph Robert Parenteau

By Staff Report
Joseph Robert Parenteau
Joseph Robert Parenteau

Joseph Robert Parenteau, also known as Joe-Bob, JR., and Bob by his family and friends, age 75, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

He was born on March 17, 1948 in Attleboro, Massachusetts to the late Leo and Lucille Parenteau. He worked as an auto mechanic in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. After moving to Florida in 1973, he worked as a Diesel Mechanic. Some of his hobbies included Classic Cars in Hernando County and after moving to The Villages in 2008 he got involved with RC boats. He was also a member of the Castaway boat club.

He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Yvette Parenteau; two brothers, Paul Parenteau of Massachusetts and Edward Parenteau of Florida; one sister Claire Kulis of Rhode Island; several cousins, two granddaughters, many nieces and nephews.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

This is not a democracy

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight for a previous letter writer.

We need fire protection and country clubs south of 44

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents south of State Road 44 need fire protection and country clubs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Shameful how MAGA Republicans are rushing to defend Trump

A reader from Orange City, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is shameful how many MAGA Republicans are now rushing to defend Trump instead of standing up for our democracy.

Frivolous lawsuits in The Villages

A Leesburg resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on apparently frivolous lawsuits in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Spending millions to widen Morse Boulevard will not make it safer

A Village of Hacienda North resident argues that spending millions of dollars to widen Morse Boulevard will not make it safer.

Photos