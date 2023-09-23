Joseph Robert Parenteau, also known as Joe-Bob, JR., and Bob by his family and friends, age 75, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

He was born on March 17, 1948 in Attleboro, Massachusetts to the late Leo and Lucille Parenteau. He worked as an auto mechanic in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. After moving to Florida in 1973, he worked as a Diesel Mechanic. Some of his hobbies included Classic Cars in Hernando County and after moving to The Villages in 2008 he got involved with RC boats. He was also a member of the Castaway boat club.

He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Yvette Parenteau; two brothers, Paul Parenteau of Massachusetts and Edward Parenteau of Florida; one sister Claire Kulis of Rhode Island; several cousins, two granddaughters, many nieces and nephews.