The Enrichment Academy will be discussed at Tuesday’s CDD 2 meeting

This month’s Question & Answer meeting will be held from 7 to p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the El Santiago Recreation Center.

This meeting will feature a presentation by Melanie Sarakinis, the director of The Enrichment Academy. She will highlight the various programs offered to the residents of The Villages. The Enrichment Academy is a division of the Recreation and Parks department that provides and operate fee based extra-curriculum courses in The Villages. The Enrichment Academy offers a variety of courses to enhance and expand learning opportunities for its participants. Courses are geared towards residents and anyone 30 years of age and older may register for our courses and programs. You’ll not want to miss this presentation!

Following Sarakinis’ presentation, the following topics will be discussed:

Proposed update regarding external deed restriction violations by requiring that individuals submitting a complaint must be a resident of CDD 2.

Proposed updates to the Architectural Review Committee manual regarding external deed restrictions.

Recent Amenity Authority Committee matters.

The remainder of the meeting will consist of the Q&A component. The purpose of these informal meetings is to provide residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions, and address rumors. Residents are able to sit down together to discuss any topics they would like pertaining to CDD 2. For more information: Call CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to: Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.