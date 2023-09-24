Ernest Heise was father, brother, friend, husband, engineer, veteran….a man of great intellect and great complexity.

Born in Bonduel WI, he lived in Milwaukee with his wife Carol & children Heath and Heidi. After a long period of bad health, he died peacefully in the Villages, FL; his immediate family was fortunate to spend his last days together and are grateful his suffering ended, but saddened that his life was too short.

Friends & family please join us to celebrate his life at Mader’s, Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, 30 September at 1:30pm.