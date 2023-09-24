86.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 24, 2023
type here...

Ernest Heise

By Staff Report

Ernest HeiseErnest Heise was father, brother, friend, husband, engineer, veteran….a man of great intellect and great complexity.

Born in Bonduel WI, he lived in Milwaukee with his wife Carol & children Heath and Heidi. After a long period of bad health, he died peacefully in the Villages, FL; his immediate family was fortunate to spend his last days together and are grateful his suffering ended, but saddened that his life was too short.

Friends & family please join us to celebrate his life at Mader’s, Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, 30 September at 1:30pm.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Young females usually get a pass on ID checks at pool

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has observed that younger females frequently don’t have IDs at the pool, but aren’t asked to leave.

Feel fortunate to be able to include my family

A Village of Bonnybrook resident says she feels fortunate to be able to include her family in activities in The Villages. But she always ensures they have Guest IDs.

This is not a democracy

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight for a previous letter writer.

We need fire protection and country clubs south of 44

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents south of State Road 44 need fire protection and country clubs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Shameful how MAGA Republicans are rushing to defend Trump

A reader from Orange City, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is shameful how many MAGA Republicans are now rushing to defend Trump instead of standing up for our democracy.

Photos