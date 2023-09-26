Bonnie Wright Wuethrich died peacefully in her sleep at home on September 14th, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born Barbara Ann Wright on November 3rd, 1933 in Neenah, WI to Mildred (Friday) Wright and William McGregor Wright.

Bonnie graduated from high school at Wayland Academy in 1951 where she played field hockey and was an excellent student. She sailed E boats and captained an all-female crew in regattas on Lake Winnebago. She attended Connecticut College for Women in New London, Connecticut, and then Malibu Art Center in Malibu, California, majoring in Transportation Design.

In 1964, Bonnie married Robert Edmund Stabler. She gave birth to a daughter, Wendy Wright Stabler, in 1968. While Wendy was a child, Bonnie worked as an independent landscape designer. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader for many years.

In 1982, at the age of 51, Bonnie graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Science degree in Art. She then worked at the Neenah Foundry as a CAD designer until retiring in 1990.

In 1992, she married Richard James Wuethrich and moved to Florida, where she adopted an island, volunteered as a Master Gardener and at the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed.

Since 2001, she lived in The Villages in Florida, enjoying her yard and birds. She had a lifelong love of nature, conservation and her many dogs.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Wendy, her grandchildren, Ally and Zach McDonald and her best friend, Dorothy Turner. She was preceded in death by her parents and her most recent beloved dog, Copper.

A memorial service will be held at Smith Park in Menasha on Saturday, October 14th, at 11am.