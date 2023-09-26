Robert Maly

88 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By Staff Report
Robert “Bob” Maly, age 84, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages.

He was born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY on January 26, 1939, and was the son of the late Frank Maly and Clara Schmidt Maly.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Roe, of almost 63 years; sons Bobby (Bridget), Scott (Diane); four grandchildren Samantha, Stephanie, Bobby & Jason; brother Richie (Florence); and sister Marilyn Humenik; sister-in-law Barbara Down; brothers-in-law Eddie Dolney and Michael Dolney (Gigi); along with numerous nieces; nephews; and longtime friends.

Bob and Roe moved to The Villages in 2001. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and was a great golfer. He played many rounds of golf and shot “9 Holes-In-One”. He also enjoyed dancing at the Squares, the music, and especially “Classic Car Nights” as that was his favorite hobby.

