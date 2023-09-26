88 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Walter Scott Thompson

By Staff Report
September 26, 1962 – September 09, 2023

Walter Scott Thompson was born in Orlando, Florida to Walter Leroy and Henrimae Thompson on September 26, 1962. A graduate of Edgewater High School, Scott worked previously for Iron Mountain in Orlando. He passed from death to life on September 9, 2023 at 60 years of age. His long battle with Parkinson’s disease finally came to an end and his suffering was over. Scott died peacefully and comfortably in the Villages, FL.

In Scott’s last days here on earth, he spoke of going to heaven. Scott is preceded by many family members that have gone on before him. He is survived by his sister Cynthia Thompson Pulsifer, his brother-in-law Richard Pulsifer, his Aunt Susan Thompson Williams, his stepmother Lynn Thompson, his stepsister Meredith Fent and his “adopted sisters” Susan Forney and Kathy Hartley.

Scott was a passionate person, sharing his love in a way that was both convincing and heartfelt. In honor of Scott, here are some of his last words: “The end? My adventure is just beginning!”

Photos