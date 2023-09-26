Wendell Lee Barr

Wendell Lee (Butch) Barr

July 11, 1942 – September 08, 2023

Wendell was born July 11, 1942, to Alvin and Mary Iona Barr. Wendell one sister, Janet Acup Treadwell. He graduated from Roxana Illinois High School in 1960.

Wendell went to work in 1961 for the State of IL. Highway Department as a Surveyor for highway construction. He graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy in June 1967 where he would eventually patrol the same highways he helped build. He retired in 1990 as a Sergeant.

Wendell married his wife, Marilyn Herman Barr, in 1962 and were married for 60 years. They had two sons, Michael and Richard Barr. They have two grandchildren. Ryan Barr (Kayla) of Godfrey, IL, and Megan Wiegand (Ashton) of Rosewood Heights, IL. There are four great grandchildren. Kynlee, Aiden, and Hadley Barr, and Blake Wiegand.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn; sister-in-law Carolyn Gipson of Florida; and brother-in-law Charles Hermann of Texas; nephew Stephen Acup of Florida; and nieces Anna and Stephanie Acup. Wendell was preceded in death by his son Michael; his parents; his sister Mildred Hermann; and her husband Fred Hermann, Jr.

Wendell and Marilyn moved to The Villages, FL in 1996. He loved to fish, hunt, and play golf. Wendell was a lifetime member of The Moose Lodge # 1349 in Wood River, IL.