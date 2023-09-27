Unlicensed driver from Guatemala jailed after multiple traffic infractions

A 21-year-old from Guatemala was jailed after multiple traffic infractions.

Hermitanio Everildo Cifuentes Cano of Summerfield was driving a silver Ford truck at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 near NE 92nd Lane when a check of the truck’s license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Cifuentes Cano handed the deputy his Guatemalan identification card. Although he has not legally obtained a driver’s license, Cifuentes Cano has had traffic violations, including a citation issued in January by the Wildwood Police Department.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.