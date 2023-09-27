Earl L. Beard

April 11, 1930 – September 8, 2023

Earl L. Beard, 93, affectionately known as Bud, of Wildwood, Florida, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on 9/8/23. He was predeceased by an infant son, Bill D. Beard.

Bud was a devoted and fun loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. After obtaining his bachelor’s degree from the Indianapolis School of Art he worked as a sign painter and advertising artist. An accomplished commercial artist, he later went in his own business for many years. His artistic talents carried over into his retirement years through his carvings and paintings. He was an avid golfer who shot five hole-in-ones, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, boating at the lake, playing poker and captivating his audience with a good story or life lesson.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 71 years, Judith A. Beard, son, Blaine (Marsha) Beard, daughter, Brenda (Tom,dec.) Shell, son, Ben (Shelly) Beard, son, Brian (Terri) Beard and daughter, Bettina (Gary) Wellman, 8 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren.

Bud was our family’s super hero and a true warrior who taught us all that no matter what life throws you, stay the course, be strong and never give up. He taught us how to love, laugh and live life to the fullest.

The family will plan a Celebration of Life for next year.

If you wish to make a memorial donation in honor of Bud, the family would like those to be made to the following charities:

American Cancer Society @ website: donatecancer.org

Phone #800-227-2345

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital @ website: stjude.org

Phone #800-805-5856

Shriners Children’s Hospital @ website: http://www.shrinerschildrens.org

Phone #855-401-4897