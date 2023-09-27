Keeping non-dangerous offenders behind bars is a waste of money

This is in response to the Villages-News.com story about putting 90-year-old seniors behind bars.

What if we allocated prison cells for those we are afraid of, not for those we’re mad at?

By focusing on public safety rather than retribution, we not only create a more just system but save every taxpayer money.

Most individuals age out of crime after 50 years old. Did you know that 90 percent of those inside our prisons will come home? Florida has a few laws that have lead to our prisons being overcrowded.

I met a man a little over three years ago that is serving 30 years for stealing six DVDs. He is 60 years old, never done anything violent in his life but he is labeled a Violent Career Criminal. Even if laws would change they always want to exclude violent offenders. He has served 20 years and will serve the rest. What a waste of taxpayer dollars.

We need to reduce victims and reduce crime and that can be done most effectively through education and vocational training.

Did year know that $1 in education saves $5 in reincarnation costs in 3 years!

Those currently enter the Florida Department of Corrections have an 3.9 GPA for education. Currently the Florida Department of Corrections educates 12 percent of the incarcerated. Usually the ones closest to getting out.

Let’s spend more on education and release the elderly that want to leave immediately.

Karen Stuckey of Orange City advocates for people in prison, particularly the sick and elderly and those serving long sentences. Learn more at https://rightoncrime.com/