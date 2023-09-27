Ronald Edward Davis

January 15, 1941 – September 19, 2023

In Loving Memory of Ronald Edward Davis.

Ronnie as he was affectionately called, was a beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2023, at the age of 82. He leaves behind memories of his love for fishing and his distinctive cowboy boots. While he was known as a dedicated and hardworking man, he often remained somewhat distant from his family, leaving many with a sense of mystery about the depths of his special soul.

Born on January 15, 1941, Ronnie grew up in Squire, WV. After serving in the United States Army he relocated to Florida where he developed a passion for the outdoors, particularly fishing. He spent countless hours by the water’s edge, patiently waiting for the next big catch, finding solace and tranquility in the rhythm of the waves and the whisper of the wind through the trees.

Ronnie was also known for his iconic cowboy boots, which were more than just footwear—they were an expression of his unique style and personality. His boots became a part of who he was, symbolizing his individuality and love for the Western way of life.

Throughout his life, Ronnie was a hard worker, dedicating himself to his profession. Ronnie dedicated 54 years to Dixie Lime and Stone in Sumterville, FL. His dedication and perseverance earned him the respect of colleagues and acquaintances. He approached his work with the same determination that he applied to his favorite pastime of fishing, never one to shy away from a challenge.

While Ronnie’s work ethic was undeniable, there was an enigmatic side to him that left many feeling like they didn’t truly know the man behind the boots and the fishing rod. He had a tendency to keep his thoughts and emotions close to his chest, making it difficult for some to connect with him on a deeper level. Yet, those who took the time to get to know him better often found a gentle and caring soul hidden beneath the surface.

Ronnie is survived by 6 siblings: Susan Thornton of Wildwood, FL, Johnny Davis of Belleview, FL, Joan Martin of Brandon, FL, Robin LeBeau of Belleview, FL, Marty Rouse of Anthony, FL, and Jeff Rouse of Cormer, GA.3 children: Ronnie Glover of Lakeland, FL, Scott Davis of Gainesville, FL, and Chad Davis of Summerfield, FL. 6 grandchildren, Amanda Glover, Kaitlin Davis, Justin Glover, Casey Glover, Brendan Davis, and Dawsan Davis. And with the joys of being part of a large family, Ronnie leaves behind a number of nephews, and nieces, including grandnephews and grandnieces. Those who spent time with Ronnie will forever cherish the moments they shared with him, both the simple joys of fishing trips and the quieter, reflective times. While he may have been a man of few words, his presence and love were felt in the depths of their hearts.

In honoring Ronnie’s memory, let us remember the lessons he taught us—about the beauty of solitude, the importance of hard work, and the value of individuality. We may not have known every detail of his life, but we can celebrate the man who loved to fish and wore his cowboy boots with pride. Ronnie’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his memory will forever be a part of our lives. May our hearts find comfort Ronnie is wrapped in the warm embrace of his beloved mother (and the family’s treasured grandmother) Zelda. Rest in peace, Ronnie, and may your soul find the serenity you sought by the water’s edge. You will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege to share a part of your journey.