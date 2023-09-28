74.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Louis Menci

By Staff Report
Louis Menci passed away peacefully at Hospice House with his wife Nina and family by his side Saturday, September 16, 2023.

He was predeceased by his first wife Carol. Lou was loved deeply by 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Lou took early retirement from Sprint (United Telephone) in Ohio after 21 years services as a Manager. His passion was bowling. He was awarded a plaque by the ABC for his 290 game which consisted of 1 spare then 11 strikes in a row. Lou had a love/hate relationship with golf but managed to achieve 2 holes in one in his lifetime.

Lou was a kind, caring, respectable and devoted family man. He will be known to many family members and friends for teaching them “The Electric Slide”.

Lou will be laid to rest in Ohio and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Villages Cornerstone Hospice.

