Addams Family musical to take stage at Savannah Center  

The Addams Family, a New Musical Comedy will arrive in The Villages just in time for Halloween. Shows are set for Oct. 10-12 at Savannah Center.

SMASH Productions presents Gomez and Morticia Addams (Tim Casey and newcomer Deborah Gibbons) leading the cast of your favorite characters in a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family! Be amazed and amused as Wednesday Addams (Pinky Bigley) introduces her “normal” boyfriend, Lucas Beineke (Mark Kirschenbaum) to her family including Tim Ruwart as Uncle Fester, Holly Jeske as Grandma, David Kuntz as Lurch and Louie Vassmer as Cousin Itt.

Two of the students from the SMASH Sound of Music are in the the show. Benjamin Keefe from The Villages Charter School is Pugsley Addams and Emily Veri is the Bride Ancestor. Bridget Wendt, a art teacher from Lady Lake Elementary School plays the Flapper Ghost and the Moon.

The original Broadway show was headlined by Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth in 2010. This funny show is based on the Addams Family comics by Charles Addams which started in 1938 but it still relevant today and a part of American Pop Culture. It showcased the “they’re creepy and they’re kooky” family who delight in the macabre but are a loving family.

In 2022, Netflix introduced a new series called Wednesday which has been one of their most successful shows in their history. A whole new audience is being introduced to the ghoulish family with a heart.

Addams Ancestors through time from a Caveman to a Conquistador to a Saloon Girl are the Ghost Chorus overseeing the action.

The audience will be impressed with the singing, dancing and special effects to make this show “come to life”.” Bob Stehman is the director, Susan Feinberg is producer, Mary Ann Rockenbach is music director, Barbara Byers is the choreographer and Barry Corlew is stage manager. This team has worked together to produce some of the best SMASH Shows over the last few years.

SMASH Productions is proud to contribute a portion of proceeds to YOUR Human Society SPCA and Villages Honor Flight.

The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, New York. Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice wrote the book and Andrew Lippa composed the score.

Tickets are available at all Villages Box Offices and thevillagesentertainment.com. For more information about the show visit smashproductionsfl.com.