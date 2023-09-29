Couple traveling in speeding Tesla arrested with drugs in Oxford

A couple traveling in a speeding Tesla were arrested with drugs in Oxford.

Taylor Rebecca Hicks, 33, of Ocala, was driving the gray Tesla Model X with a temporary license plate at 12:16 a.m. Thursday on County Road 222 when it was traveling at 43 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the odor of marijuana was detected.

A glass pipe was found in Hicks’ bra. A further search of the Tesla turned up an orange prescription bottle which contained Clonazepam, multiple syringes and methamphetamine.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Scott Michael Beekman, also of Ocala. Near him were two open packages of Goody’s Headache Powder. They contained a crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. Beekman has a prior criminal history and had to be rescued from a burning van in 2017 after a law enforcement pursuit in Marion County.

Hicks and Beekman were taken into custody on drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Hicks was also ticketed for speeding.