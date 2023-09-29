71.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 29, 2023
type here...

Jo Ann Greer

By Staff Report
Jo Ann Greer
Jo Ann Greer

Jo Ann Greer, 67, of The Village of Bonita, passed away on September 26, 2023, from complications of her cancer treatment. She was born January 11, 1956, in Denver, Colorado. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Johnes, her Partner, Mike Hogg, and her brother, Frank Banker.

Jo Ann grew up in Arvada, Colorado. She graduated from Arvada West High School and the University of Northern Colorado. She worked public relations and government for the City of Arvada for 10 years, then for another 25 years for the City of Aurora, Colorado before retiring and moving to The Villages, Florida, in May of 2019. She was elected President of the Villages Colorado Club in January, 2023.

A vibrant, glowing personality made Jo Ann everyone’s friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone she knew. As a memorial, donations should be made to: Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, MBC-Found,12902 Magnolia Drive,Tampa, FL 33612

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases. She has a message for elected officials.

Anyone can walk onto the courts

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the point that anybody can walk onto the courts in The Villages.

Why not a Cheesecake Factory?

Why can’t a Cheesecake Factory come to The Villages? A Village of Monarch Grove resident would like to know.

It’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident argues that it’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison.

Careless woman shouldn’t be suing The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident lashes out a woman suing The Villages after an accident. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos