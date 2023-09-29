Jo Ann Greer, 67, of The Village of Bonita, passed away on September 26, 2023, from complications of her cancer treatment. She was born January 11, 1956, in Denver, Colorado. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Johnes, her Partner, Mike Hogg, and her brother, Frank Banker.

Jo Ann grew up in Arvada, Colorado. She graduated from Arvada West High School and the University of Northern Colorado. She worked public relations and government for the City of Arvada for 10 years, then for another 25 years for the City of Aurora, Colorado before retiring and moving to The Villages, Florida, in May of 2019. She was elected President of the Villages Colorado Club in January, 2023.

A vibrant, glowing personality made Jo Ann everyone’s friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone she knew. As a memorial, donations should be made to: Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, MBC-Found,12902 Magnolia Drive,Tampa, FL 33612