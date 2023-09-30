Elizabeth Joann Hawkins

Elizabeth “Betty” Joann Hawkins, age 77, died suddenly at her home on September 24, 2023, in The Villages, FL.

Betty was born on October 1, 1945 in Dayton, OH, to parents Hubert M. Demange and Antoinette Selhorst. After moving to Richmond, VA in the late 70’s, Betty began a very successful and satisfying banking career with United Virginia Bank in the then up and coming date processing (Information Technologies) Department. She remained with UVB, though many name changes and ultimately retired in 2005 after 25 years of service. Following retirement she made the move to the Villages, FL, where she enjoyed life to fullest.

Betty was a social, active person who was deeply involved in her faith, family and friends. She enjoyed golfing, mahjong, dinners out with friends, and family visits. Betty’s family and friends will always remember her as full of life, loving and compassionate person.

Betty is survived by her husband William Hawkins and her most beloved son Joseph James Muse, Sr. and his wife Mary, of Richmond, VA; her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer-Morgan Muse of Orlando, FL; Samantha A. Rothert (William) of Richmond, VA; Joseph James Muse, Jr (Angela) of Newport New, VA. She leaves behind her bothers Johnny Demange and James Demange (Peggy) and Sisters Barbara Rowlands (Jack), and Linda Schmit (Ron). She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald “Ron” Edward Hall, her sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and William “Gerry” Boeckman and sisters-in-laws Cindy Demange and Kathy Demange.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday, October 2, 2023, at Northlake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Rd, Lady Lakes, FL with a reception to follow in the reception hall. Pastor Lynn will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty’s life. The entire Hawkins and Muse families would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this most difficult time. Flowers and donations can be sent Northlake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Rd, Lady Lakes, FL.