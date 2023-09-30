83.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By Staff Report
Patricia Ella Bassett, 77, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 18, 2023. She was born November 2, 1945 in Columbus, Indiana to her late parents, Agatha and Frank Herold.

Patricia (“Pat” to friends and “Trish” to family) was united in marriage to Norman Dean Bassett in 1965 and remained married for 58 years until her death. She was a member of the North Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. She dedicated her life to Jesus, her family and her church.

Patricia is survived by daughters, Renee Fogg and husband Mike; Lora May; Annette Gipson and husband Vernon; son, Mark Bassett and wife Denise; grandchildren, Kayla Fogg-Tidwell and husband Ryan; Kendra Fogg; Elizabeth May-LaPointe and husband Zac; Nathan May; Andrew May; Stacy Robertson and husband Jon-Mikal; Garet Gipson, and Ava Gipson. She is also survived by a great grandchild, Weston Robertson.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 28th at 2pm at the North Lake Seventh-Day Adventist Church: 41339 Emeralda Island Rd, Leesburg, Florida 34788.

