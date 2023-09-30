75.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Villager to lose license after golf cart DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
David Mark Meno
A Villager will lose his license after a golf cart drunk driving arrest at Lake Sumter Landing.

David Mark Meno, 59, who lives in the Sandhill Villas in the Village of Duval, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six month, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Meno was driving the golf cart “in an erratic manner” at 12:29 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Lake Sumter Landing and Lake Shore Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.  Meno failed to stop at two stop signs, prompting a traffic stop by a deputy. He told the deputy he had been drinking draft beer at City Fire, but claimed he had stopped drinking about three hours earlier. Meno agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but struggled through the exercises, ultimately telling the deputy, “I can’t do it.” He provided breath samples that registered .139 and .140 blood alcohol content.

