Yvonne Lillian Wojdacki, 79, passed away on September 19, 2023 in The Villages, Florida.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, she moved to The Villages in 2011. She lived in Troy and Rochester, Michigan, prior to coming to The Villages. She was a kitchen manager for the Troy, Michigan School District and also worked as a product representative for Chanel. She was the only girl in her family of four children. Her hobbies and interests included purses, watches and shoes.

She is predeceased by her daughter Renee Lynn Wojdacki (2011), husband Raymond Leonard Wojdacki, Sr. (2016), and parents Joseph and Lillian Stalinski, She is survived by her son Raymond Leonard Wojdacki, Jr of Rochester, Michigan, brothers Patrick, Andrew and Larry, grandsons Alec West and Steven Wojdacki, granddaughters Emma Howell and Tiffany Wojdacki, great grandson Lucas Howell and great granddaughter Clementine Howell, Inurnment will take place at a later date at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with her husband Raymond Leonard Wojdacki, Sr.