John Carroll, formerly of the Villages, FL, and Newburyport, MA, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023, at All American Assisted Living in Kingston, NH, after a long but brave battle with Parkinson’s disease.

John was born in Portsmouth, NH, to the late Matthew Joseph and Ethel (Cairns) Carroll. He was raised in Gloucester and Essex, MA, along with his two sisters and two brothers. He graduated from Haverhill Trade School in 1960 and served in the National Guard for four years. John married Joanne, his only true love, and together they raised their twin daughters in Newburyport, MA.

As a skilled tool and die maker, facilities manager, and production manager, John worked for United Shoe Machinery, Myerson Tooth, and Cambridge Tool & Die. His most fulfilling job was successfully owning and operating Randall Press Printing in Portsmouth for twenty years. John was especially proud of the post and beam house he built with Joanne, his knack for home and car repairs, his golf swing, his pool shots, and his Dad jokes. He rooted for the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, and he was an active member of The Villages Red Sox Nation Club and the The Villages Billiards Club. Despite his debilitating Parkinson’s symptoms, John spent the last three months of his life making a good impression on all the aides and nurses who lovingly cared for him.

John is predeceased by his parents and sister Diana Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joanne (Griffith) Carroll, daughter Melanie Smith and her husband Eric of Haverhill, MA, and daughter Missy Barrett and her husband Kevin of Wakefield, MA. He leaves behind six grandchildren: Joshua (and wife Brooke) Smith, Alex Smith, Amelia (and husband Steven) DiPrizio, Grace LoPriore, Matthew LoPriore, and Jesse Smith. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Doyle and husband Neil Suchy, his brother Richard Carroll and wife Judy, his brother William Carroll and partner Brenda Duncan, sister-in-law Virginia Michaels, several nieces and nephews, other extended family members and good friends.

ARRANGEMENTS: Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Saturday, October 7 from 10AM until 12PM, followed by a celebration of John’s life at 12PM at the Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Joni and Friends New England https://joniandfriends.org/new-england/, a local organization serving people with disabilities.