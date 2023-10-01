Leader who helped create CDD government leaves lasting impact on The Villages

A leader who helped create the community development district form of government in Florida will leave a lasting impact on The Villages.

Gary Moyer, 74, passed away Sept. 21.

Moyer teamed up with H. Gary Morse in the early 1990s and was critical to the unparalleled success of The Villages. He served as vice president of development for The Villages until 2018. He served on the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors and was the Developer’s designated representative on the Amenity Authority Committee up until 2019.

Moyer helped state legislators write the law creating special districts. At one point, his firm was managing 250 special districts and municipalities in the Sunshine State.

“I consider The Villages to be the best example in the State of Florida using CDDs to be an integral part of the development of one of the most premier communities in the United States,” Moyer wrote in his resignation letter when he formally stepped down from the VCCDD board.

Many in The Villages will continue to have fond memories of Moyer.

“I had the utmost respect for Gary, his perspectives, his humor, and his great personal attributes. He was certainly a person of intelligence and impact, approachable, friendly, and a great man to be around, travel with, and work with,” said Stephen Drake, who formerly chaired the VCCDD board and was the head of purchasing for The Villages.

The Moyer Recreation Center in the Village of Pine Ridge was named in Moyer’s honor. It opened in 2016. Moyer played a pivotal role in the acquisition of the Pine Ridge Dairy property in Fruitland Park and working with the city’s leaders to pave the way for The Villages entry there.

Moyer was succeeded as vice president of development by Robert Chandler IV.