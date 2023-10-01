Mary Ann Blakeley, 83, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2023 in her home in The Villages.

She and her husband moved to The Villages in 1997 from their home in Streamwood, Illinois. Mary Ann was born in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Ann Jagau on December 20, 1939. She graduated from St. Michael’s Catholic High School in Chicago. She married the love of her life Joseph Howard Blakeley on May 21, 1966, after meeting through friends. She last worked as an administrative assistant for Enesco Imports in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.’

During her time in The Villages she volunteered at the hospital, was part of the Red Hat Society and the Morning Glories. She played golf and Bunco, and organized movie outings with friends from St. Timothy’s grief support group. She enjoyed being with her friends and going out to eat. She loved ice cream!

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph, her parents Charles and Ann, and her sister Diane Jagau. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter Karen Cavazos (Michael) and son Joseph Frank Blakeley (Michelle), and her four grandchildren – Jack, Katie, Matthew and Christopher.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Monday, October 2, 2023 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages. Funeral services and Mass will be held at St. Timothy’s (1351 Paige Place, The Villages) on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:30 am. Burial services will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 12:30 pm. A light continental breakfast will be served in the reception hall after Mass, prior to leaving for the burial.

Memorials may be given to: University of Iowa Dance Marathon (dancemaration.uiowa.edu), which raises funds to support kids with cancer and their families served by Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University. Operation Homebound, a meal ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church (northlakepc.org) St. Timothy Catholic Church (sttimothycc.com) (Women’s Guild or Parish Life Ministries). The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Vitas Hospice, nurse Maylin Gonzales, Operation Homebound and Father Gerry Cunningham for their support of Mary Ann during her illness.