Sandra L. Henriksen, 79 of The Villages, Florida, died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

She was born May 17, 1944, in Wausau, WI. daughter of the late John G. Garske and Norma (Janusch) Garske.

Survivors include her sister, Gloria Jean Bouris, Pleasanton, CA., two children, son, N. Jeffery Fleming, Eden Priaire, MN. daughter, Theresa (Nick Albert) Sholders, Dixon, IL. Step-daughters, Lisa Henriksen, Phoenix, AZ. and Cathleen (Erik) Stenehjem, Sherwood, OR. Grandchildren, Lex Fleming, Jayla Stepp, Gabe Fleming, Lily Stepp, Ryder Stenehjem, Logan Sholders, Kallen Fleming, Leif Stenehjem, Brielle Carson, Amilya Milton, her special friend Jim Kraus and her beloved dog, Ruby.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 9 years Bob Henriksen in November 2017 and her sister Janet Jenkins in January 2018.

Sandra graduated with her nursing degree in 1964 from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Wausau, WI. She had many wonderful careers over her beautiful life, she enjoyed helping and caring for others most and always returned to nursing. She worked at the State School in Dixon, IL., opened and operated a nursing home in Franklin Grove, IL. Worked and ran multiple home health care agencies in Florida, Illinois and Tennessee. She was an owner and business coach, administrator for Comfort Keepers in Portland, Oregon and served on many board of Directors relating and advocating for health care. Sandra was a Rotary member and Paul Harris Fellow.

Sandra was an amazing mother beautiful inside and out. She loved fiercely, her kids, sisters, grandchildren, nieces & nephews, family, work colleagues, and her tribe. She was giving of her heart, gifts, time, education and love. Sandra had a strong faith in God, she loved life and was not afraid to sing off key, dance out of step, color her hair pink & help you to love yourself. Sandra will be forever missed by her friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held October 21, 2023 from 4:00 pm- 6:00 pm at Salamandra’s private room, 105 W. 1st Street, Dixon, IL. 61021 and on November 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at The Garden Worship Center, 12740 SE County Hwy 484, Belleview, FL 34420.