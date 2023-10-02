Frank Garrison passed away on 22 August 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara. Together they had five children. Frank is also survived by eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Frank played football for Auburn University in 1949. He became a lifelong Auburn fan. Two of his grand daughters are Auburn graduates. Frank was an Army officer and paratrooper rising to the rank of Colonel. He served in Korea, with the 45th Infantry Division, and was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart. Frank also served two tours in Vietnam. On the first tour he was with the 101st Airborne Division. After he retired from the Army, he spent the next ten years in Saudi Arabia working as a contractor for Litton and Vinnell.

He enjoyed playing golf and watching football. Frank was a resident of The Villages, FL from 2003-2022.

Services will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on November 20, 2023 at 3PM.