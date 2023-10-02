74.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 2, 2023
type here...

Frank Garrison

By Staff Report
Frank Garrison
Frank Garrison

Frank Garrison passed away on 22 August 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara. Together they had five children. Frank is also survived by eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Frank played football for Auburn University in 1949. He became a lifelong Auburn fan. Two of his grand daughters are Auburn graduates. Frank was an Army officer and paratrooper rising to the rank of Colonel. He served in Korea, with the 45th Infantry Division, and was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart. Frank also served two tours in Vietnam. On the first tour he was with the 101st Airborne Division. After he retired from the Army, he spent the next ten years in Saudi Arabia working as a contractor for Litton and Vinnell.

He enjoyed playing golf and watching football. Frank was a resident of The Villages, FL from 2003-2022.

Services will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on November 20, 2023 at 3PM.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Did Sumter County team up with Daily Sun to make legal ad unreadable?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident offers a theory about an unreadable legal advertisement and wonders if Sumter County teamed up with the Daily Sun to pull one over on the citizenry.

Recreation Department’s data on ID checks ‘laughable’

A Village of Hawkins resident says the Recreation Department’s data on ID checks is “laughable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Webster’s vote was a slap in the face to his constituents

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Congressman Daniel Webster’s vote against a measure to keep the government open was a slap in the face to his constituents.

It is not our job to police the pools

A Village of Chatham resident is not happy at the suggestion that residents should help police the pools and report “outsiders.”

A simple solution

A Village of DeLuna resident proposes a simple solution for keeping non-residents out of the pools. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos