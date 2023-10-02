Jacqueline L. O’Neal

March 19,1942 – August 21, 2023

Mrs. Jacqueline O’Neal, 81, of Scarborough, Maine, passed away Monday, August 21 at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness with loving family members by her side.

Jackie was born to the late Theodore and Eva Pepin on March 19, 1942, in Norwich, Connecticut and grew up in Taftville. Jackie graduated as Valedictorian from Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic in 1960. She double majored and received a B.A. in Biology and Microbiology from the University of Connecticut in 1965. She earned her Certificate of Medical Technology from the Hospital of Saint Raphael in New Haven in 1965. She married the love of her life, the late Freddie O’Neal of Sulphur, Louisiana, in 1966. They lived in Chicago for several years, where Jackie worked for Abbott Laboratories while her husband taught at the Naval Academy. Although Jackie was due for a promotion, they returned to Norwich to raise their family, where they lived for 33 years before relocating to The Villages, Florida. Jackie worked as a Medical Technologist at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and Pequot Health Center, and was a certified realtor.

Jackie was a very warm, loving daughter, wife and mother. She was a devout Catholic of great faith, which played a prominent role throughout her life. She believed in the power of prayer and prayed the rosary, many novenas and had masses said for those in need. She was a beautiful woman with a strong sense of style and a passion and talent for decorating, fashion and sewing. She designed and created many items for her home and family. She had a love for animals and birds and enjoyed flower gardening and cooking. Jackie always had a beaming smile that brightened the room and a wonderful sense of humor. She made friends wherever she went and will be remembered fondly by many and greatly missed.

Jackie is survived by her two loving children, Christina O’Neal of Maine and Kathryn Rogers of California. She is also survived by her four adored grandchildren – Taylor, Morgan, and Ian Lamarre, and Eva Rogers, and her close cousin Madeleine Monteiro and family of Massachusetts.

Calling hours are planned for Thursday, October 5, 6-8 p.m. at Godere-Guillot Funeral Home, 21 No. 2nd Avenue, Taftville, CT. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Cathedral, 213 Broadway, Norwich, followed by a graveside memorial at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 260 Harland Road, Norwich.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.