Richard Carl Adams, 85, of the Village of Mallory Square, The Villages, FL, and a former long-time resident of Lake Grove, NY, passed away Thursday, September 21, after a brief illness.

Born in Newark, NJ on April 9, 1938, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Bixby) Adams. After graduating high school in Monroe, NY, Richard joined the United States Air Force, serving at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX, Lowry AFB, Denver, Colorado and Little Rock AFB, Jacksonville, AK before being honorably discharged as an Airman Second Class. Following his service in the Air Force, he attended Orange County Community College in Middletown, NY, graduating with an Associate Degree in Applied Science before beginning a 41 year career as a civilian defense contractor working on long range air search radar systems for the U.S. Navy.

Richard is predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Rita Adams. He is survived by his son Richard C. Adams Jr. of The Villages, FL; his daughter Charlene Geary and her husband Sean of Norwood, MA; his grandchildren Shannon Rose Geary and Collin T. Geary; and his sister-in-law Linda Testa of Long Island, NY.

To all who were lucky enough to know him, Richard was one of a kind. Patient and kind, he loved his wife’s cooking, a good game of bocce and a winning hand of poker. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date by his family.