Richard Dean Kale, 78, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on September 13, 2003, following a short illness while on vacation in Michigan. Richard leaves behind the love of his life of 36 years, his wife, Freda, and her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. He also leaves behind his two sisters, their spouses, and a nephew and niece.

Son of the late Richard M. and Gladys Kale, Richard grew up in Niles, Michigan and was a member and Senior Class President of the first graduating class of Brandywine High School in 1963. He was an honor student, saxophone player in the band, and Drum Major in the marching band for all four years. He later was a volunteer fire fighter and a volunteer diver for the Sheriff’s Department. Richard received his Bachelor’s Degree from Western Michigan University in Music Education.

He was a fantastic musician with great skill on the saxophone. He succeeded in organizing, directing and music arrangement. He played in a band in Coldwater, MI out of college, a big 18 piece band in Atlanta, The Blue Notes, and also an18 piece band, The Ambassadors, in The Villages.

He was attracted to The Villages, FL by its infinite musical opportunities, which he quickly took advantage of. He played in The Villages Concert Band for 17 years, as well as The Dixieland Band, a combo in Atlanta and two duos in The Villages.

He was also an exceptional music educator and excelled as band director in high schools in Michigan and elementary schools in Atlanta. He was dearly loved by his students, and many students followed him throughout his life. He was also a master scuba diver, and spent many of his vacations in both Lake Michigan and the ocean.

Richard was a wonderful, loving family man who was warm and compassionate, and although he never had children, his many thousands of students loved him like a father and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family, his musician buddies and lifelong friends.