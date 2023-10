Diane Louise Lowry, 86, passed away on August 25, 2023, in The Villages, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Lowry, and parents, William F. and Bernyce Gisvold Lemke of Lemke Greenhouses Inc. Mpls. MN. She is survived by her sister, Mary (Lemke) Anderson, Covington, GA, nieces and nephews.