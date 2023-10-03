MaryAnn Koufos of The Villages, FL passed away on September 25th at the age of 82. She was born on May 24, 1941 in Nantyglo, PA where she grew up. She was actively involved in Golf, Interior Design, Sewing.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joe & Ann Gavel. MaryAnn is survived by her husband George, Children – George Jr. & Malisa and her husband Brad Jackson, Grandchildren – Tiffany and Billy.

Family always came first! MaryAnn absolutely cherished and loved her children and grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She is sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice at The Villages for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.