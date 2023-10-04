86.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
type here...

Celebrate National Night Out at First Responders Recreation Center

By Villages-News Editorial

Be sure to celebrate National Night Out at First Responders Recreation Center.

The event will be hosted by Community Watch from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at First Responders Recreation Center. All Villagers are encouraged to attend.

National Night Out began in 1984 in the suburbs of Philadelphia as a way for neighbors to come together with one another and strengthen relationships within the community. Neighbors and law enforcement across the nation supported the initiative and it steadily grew from there.

Participating law enforcement agencies and first responders to attend this year’s event in The Villages include The Villages Public Safety Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lady Lake Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Fruitland Park Police Department, Wildwood Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Fire Department and of course, Community Watch.

Come on out and show your support!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Harold Schwartz would be ashamed!

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Harold Schwartz would be ashamed of huge increases being handed down to residents.

Why would veterans vote for Donald Trump?

A Village of Amelia resident cannot understand why any veterans would support former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes that terrific talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center.

A better job must be done checking IDs at the pools

A Village of Springdale resident contends that a better job must be done checking IDs at the pools in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s no savior

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a previous letter writer who declared that former President Trump is still the “savior” of our nation.

Photos