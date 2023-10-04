Be sure to celebrate National Night Out at First Responders Recreation Center.

The event will be hosted by Community Watch from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at First Responders Recreation Center. All Villagers are encouraged to attend.

National Night Out began in 1984 in the suburbs of Philadelphia as a way for neighbors to come together with one another and strengthen relationships within the community. Neighbors and law enforcement across the nation supported the initiative and it steadily grew from there.

Participating law enforcement agencies and first responders to attend this year’s event in The Villages include The Villages Public Safety Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lady Lake Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Fruitland Park Police Department, Wildwood Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Fire Department and of course, Community Watch.

Come on out and show your support!