Cottages at Wildwood woman arrested when caught at wheel of SUV

By Staff Report
Amber Nichole Corbitt
A Cottages at Wildwood woman was arrested when she caught at the wheel of a sport utility vehicle.

Amber Nichole Corbitt, 37, who lives on Starwood Place at the Cottage of Wildwood, was driving a gray Chevy SUV shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when she was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer who ran the license plate number and found the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license.

During a traffic stop, the officer discovered that Corbitt has been classified as a habitual traffic offender. She is also on felony probation through 2026.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, due to the probation violation.

