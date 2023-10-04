74.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Sumter County residents encouraged to take part in health assessment event

By Staff Report

The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County has produced a new Community Health Assessment for Sumter County.

A major part of this health assessment includes having community partners and community residents come together to discuss the county’s health status and ways to improve community health.

This meeting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Wildwood Community Center at 6500 Powell Road.

Registration is required and will be limited to the first 30 registrants. Individuals must be a Sumter County resident and 18 years of age or older to participate. Individuals can register online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/SumterMeeting or by scanning the QR code below.

QR Code

Individuals can also register over the phone by calling (352) 569-3115.

