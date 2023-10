Bobbi Jean Williams, age 58, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on October 3, 2023.

She was born on August 3, 1965 in Lima, Ohio a daughter to the late Robert L. and Doris (Nixon) Binkley.

Survivors include two sons Jospeh and Jason, two daughters Heather and Lauren, a brother Max, a sister Connie, and five grandchildren Aryona, Jaden, Jaxson, Jase and Nevaeh.

Funeral services are private.