The Villages’ location revealed for fast-growing restaurant franchise

The Villages’ location has been revealed for the new home of a fast-growing restaurant franchise.

Crave Hot Dogs and Barbecue is coming to Rolling Acres Plaza. It will be located in the same building already shared by Moe’s and Jersey Mike’s. The space is to be renovated before Crave opens its doors. A timeline has not been announced.

Crave’s menu includes plenty of versions of an old favorite – the Slaw Dog, Cheesy Mac Dog, Nacho Dog, and Memphis Dog. Customers can also build their own custom hot dog, bratwurst or hot sausage.

The restaurant also offers games such as ax throwing.

Crave recently opened a location in Ocala and also has expansion plans for restaurants in Kissimmee, Lakeland, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

Samantha Rincione is the founder and chief executive officer of Crave Hot Dogs and Barbecue. The restaurant chain was founded in 2018.